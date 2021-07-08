Oil has held up today despite the risk-off wave but inventories the next challenge

WTI down 49-cents to $71.61 today





Given the poor risk backdrop and strong momentum lower in crude, I might have expected a test of $70 today but crude is only down 0.7% and trading at $71.67.





Part of that is due to tightening global inventories, particularly in the US where driving is back to pre-covid levels.





We will get more evidence of that in today's weekly inventory report, which is due at the top of the hour.





In yesterday's API data:

Crude -7986K

Gasoline -2736K

Distillates +1086K

Cushing +152K



The consensus on the oil draw is -4033K. Gasoline is expected to draw 2176K and distillates are forecast at +171K.





