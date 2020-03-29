Oil (WTI) hitting 17 year lows

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CL futures dipping under $20 

The news for oil has been bearish for a while now, not just the demand side with corv coronavirus impacts but also the supply side -  a few weekends ago I posted on Saudi ramping up production and the latest is there is no sign of this changing any time soon - this from this weekend!:
Other:

more to come  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose