On the politics front today - China expected to pass Hong Kong law

Its expected that the national security law will pass China's National People's Congress (NPC) parliament Thursday 28 May 2020.

This (in very brief) law imposes a new national security law in Hong Kong, bypassing the city's legislature, with stricter measures on sedition, secession and subversion against Beijing. The new law allows mainland Chinese national security agencies to operate in HK.





I've been saying on this law that the NPC passing it is basically a done deal, the annual parliament sits to rubber stamp drafts. To that extent its passing is an event factored into the market already.



