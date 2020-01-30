One thing to add to your economic calendar today -- WHO press conference

Press conference is scheduled for 1830 GMT



The World Health Organization is meeting right now in Geneva to discuss whether to designate coronavirus as a global public health emergency.





They plan to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT (1:30 pm in New York).







The committee was divided seven days and there have been cases of human-to-human transmission outside of China so I think it's assured that an emergency will be declared. I expect the decision could leak out before the press conference as well, so watch out for that in the next few hours.





How will the market react? It should be priced in but the market is struggling to get a handle on the scope and scale of this virus so there's an element of headline shock that I think could sour the mood.





