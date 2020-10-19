OPEC+ could discuss oil output cuts going into 2021 but unlikely to make formal recommendations

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter

For some context, there is a OPEC+ JMMC meeting taking place today so the headline pertains to that. I wouldn't doubt that they would leave the door open to extend cuts into next year, but any firm decision will only be made at next month's meeting.

There's still a lot of time between now and then with the worsening virus situation also a considerable factor weighing the oil market outlook at this point in time.

