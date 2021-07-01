OPEC+ JMMC proposes to OPEC+ to extend oil supply mgt until end of 2022

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Headlines from OPEC+ JMMC sources

  • OPEC+ JMMC proposes to OPEC+ to extend oil supply management until end of 2022
  • OPEC+ ministerial committee proposes to OPEC+ to raise oil output by 0.4M BPD a month in August-December. This was congruent with early reports
Crude oil
The price of crude oil reach day high price of $76.20 earlier after breaking above the earlier high at $74.42 and squeezing any shorts ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. 

The prices since rotated back to the downside and each day low of $74.59.  As long as the price can remain above the $74.42 level, the bias tilt intraday remains in the favor the buyers.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose