OPEC monitoring committee meeting delayed until Thursday in schedule reshuffle

Could mean that the main meeting will be pushed back





The OPEC+ JMMC monitoring committee meeting has been pushed back from tomorrow until Thursday at 1530 Vienna time.







That meeting usually sets the stage for OPEC itself and its recommendations often form the backbone of what OPEC does, or at least sets the negotiating parameters.







This time though it will be wedged in between the OPEC meeting and the OPEC+ meeting. This is the new schedule, according to Amena Bakr from Energy Intel.



