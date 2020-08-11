Partial data from stage 4 coronavirus lockdown Melbourne - spending slumped 17%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via ANZ surveying, spending in Victoria fell 12% y/y for the week to 8 August

  • This is the lowest result for the state since 5 May
  • For Melbourne the result is even worse, 17% y/y
Other areas of the country that have handled the situation better have fared much more encouragingly:
  • NSW +3% y/y
  • Australia ex NSW & Vic up a stonking +17% y/y

