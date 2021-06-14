Paul Tudor Jones: Believes inflation is not transitory

Speaking on CNBC

Economic orthodoxy has been turned upside down



Has many inflation hedges as he can

Calls markets bat crazy right now



Sees a green light for stocks if Fed does not move this week



I like bitcoin but the market is crazy



I like bitcoin is a portfolio diversifier



Likes 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash and 5% and commodities. Does not know what to do with the other % (bitcoin is up $1554 or 4.16% $39,102)



I am clearly concerned about the environmental impacts of bitcoin



I hope that we will mean revert back to economic orthodox



You can argue that with $120 million pace of QE, the NASDAQ would be up 20% by the end of the year



If the Fed is nonchalant at the meeting and stays the course, would go all in on the inflation trades (gold, commodities). If they taper, we will have a taper tantrum.

The legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones on CNBC, giving his view on the market and the economy: