PBOC says that it opposes US' accusation of currency manipulation

The Chinese central bank says that China doesn't manipulate its currency





Accusation is related to unilateralism and protectionism

Accusation severely harms global rules

Says yuan exchange rate is decided by market supply and demand

Reiterates that China won't engage in competitive devaluation

There is no issue of currency manipulation in China

Will not use the yuan as a tool to deal with trade dispute

China responding to Mnuchin's remarks earlier in a manner you'd expect them to. Sure, they may have fixed the yuan under 7.00 per dollar today and offer some support to the currency via a massive CNH bill issuance.





But there is no doubt that we've entered a new phase in the US-China trade rhetoric and one that will see added volatility in markets as China has given out a clear indication that they aren't afraid to play around with its exchange rate as part of retaliatory measures.





In a game of global politics, financial markets are but a pawn to be used/sacrificed to gain any necessary advantage.



