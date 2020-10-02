Pelosi agreement 'imminent' for airline aid

Urges airlines to delay furloghs as agreement 'imminent' on government assistance

Shares of airlines have bumped up on this. Initially, the White House said it refused to deal a deal on airlines outside of a larger stimulus package but that started to shift yesterday.







While this is good news for airlines, it lowers the odds of a larger deal.





Update: The market is taking this as a sign that a broader deal is coming. My read on her comments was that it was relating to airlines only but the comment can be read both ways.





Update 2: My read was right, it's only airlines. This pop in the market is a fade.





