Pelosi agreement 'imminent' for airline aid

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pelosi comment misinterpreted by the market

  • Urges airlines to delay furloghs as agreement 'imminent' on government assistance
Shares of airlines have bumped up on this. Initially, the White House said it refused to deal a deal on airlines outside of a larger stimulus package but that started to shift yesterday.

While this is good news for airlines, it lowers the odds of a larger deal.

Update: The market is taking this as a sign that a broader deal is coming. My read on her comments was that it was relating to airlines only but the comment can be read both ways.

Update 2: My read was right, it's only airlines. This pop in the market is a fade.
