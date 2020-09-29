Pelosi, Mnuchin are trying to reach a coronavirus-relief deal before the US election

The Wall Street Journal with the update.

House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for 50 minutes Tuesday morning.

The string of conversations suggested the two officials were making a substantive attempt to see whether they could agree on a stimulus package to bolster the country's health and economic recovery from the pandemic. Mrs. Pelosi told reporters after the meeting Tuesday that she was hopeful she could reach a deal with Mr. Mnuchin this week.

"Our conversation was a positive one. We'll get back together tomorrow to see how we can find common ground," Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday on MSNBC. The journal reported comments from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "So hopefully we'll make some progress and find a solution for the American people"

I'd be careful of taking heed of Meadows. Which is probably beside the point as the US Senate has so far been implacably opposed to any further relief packages. No support bill can get through Congress without both houses of Congress voting support.









---

The latest proposal from Pelosi is for a $2.2 trillion (down from $3.5 trillion) package.















