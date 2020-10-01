Pelosi repeats she's 'hopeful' that stimulus agreement can be reached
She said the same thing yesterday
Pelosi is holding her weekly press conference. She's due to meet with Mnuchin on a stimulus deal later today.
She had a call with Democrats today and she reportedly didn't sound optimistic and Politico described the chances of a deal as 'grim'.
More:
- Still optimistic but Democrats and Republicans far apart on state and local aid
- Two sides coming closer on health provisions but 'language' is still an issue
- Not in agreement on how to aid small businesses
- Hopes House will vote on updated HEROES bill to show how Democrats would allocate COVID-19 resources
That last line is telling to me. A vote from the House washes their hands of it for now.
- Pelosi says she's expecting a counter offer from the administration
- Reiterates she does not believe something is better than nothing when it comes to a Covid relief bill
- Declines to say these are the last talks before election, says she will never say it's the last chance
A separate report from Politico says the administration thinks they're getting a counter-offer from here. Looks like no one is getting an offer.