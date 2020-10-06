Pelosi said to say stimulus talks are going 'very slowly'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Politico reports

The report says that talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin are going 'very slowly', citing a source from Pelosi's conference call with Democratic leaders. There's not much else besides this but at least negotiations are still ongoing for later in the day.

The market built up some optimistic hope about talks going somewhere to start the week, so let's see if Pelosi and Mnuchin will meet those expectations.

It's going to be another long day later in Capitol Hill, with the likelihood of more of this:

Kick can
