Pfizer adjusted EPS $0.55 vs $0.57 est

Earnings will heat up today with Apple due after the close today. Starbucks will also report today along with 3M.





But before then Pfizer (a Dow stock with 0.5% weight in the Dow) is out with earnings.





Adj. Eps $0.55 vs $0.57 estimate. Miss.

Revenue 12.688B vs 12.608B est. A beat.

Sees 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.82 versus $2.90 estimate

sees 2020 revenues $48.5 billion to $50.5 billion versus estimate of $49.71 billion







The futures are implying:

Dow, +80 points

S&P, +9 points



NASDAQ +48 points

The overall stock market is recovering after the sharp fall yesterday.