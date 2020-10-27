Pfizer says planning Phase 2/3 study of coronavirus antiviral drug in late 2020, early 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But the firm says they still plan to apply for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in late November, if the data is positive

However, the data monitoring committee has not conducted interim efficacy analysis of the vaccine yet. So, that stands in the way of the firm from applying for emergency-use authorisation approval from the FDA.

As for the headline, that will mark a crucial development phase in the vaccine as we have seen several mishaps already over the past few weeks:

