PM Johnson: We are concerned by Delta variant. Delays end of lockdown to July 19
PM Johnson addressing Covid. GBPUSD is at 1.4110
PM Johnson is addressing Covid:
The move was telegraphed so there has been little in the way of movement in the GBPUSD. The pair is trading at 1.4112 just a few pips from the time he started to speak.
- All tests to ease lockdown restrictions next week risks possibility of thousands more avoidable deaths
- Sensible to wait just a little longer
- Reduce dosing intervals of Covid vaccines for over 40s
- Seeing cases growing by 64% a week
- We know the remorseless logic of exponential growth
- Will delay end of England lockdown to July 19
- Confident England lockdown will not go past July 19
- Rules on weddings in England to be relaxed from June 21
- Being cautious now will save many thousands of lives
- Reserves the right to review progress and left restrictions earlier