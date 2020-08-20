Pres. Trump distances itself from Bannon project

I know nothing





Bannon via a nonprofit took over 1 million from the scheme with at least some of it used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars and his personal expenses. They allegedly use the money for a variety of personal expenses including "travel, hotel, consumer goods and personal credit card debts".



Pres. Trump says: He knows nothing about the Bannon project in other comments from the president he says:

He'll discuss defense with Iraqi prime minister



US will be there to help the Iraqi verandas anything



At some point US to be gone from Iraq



If we found out that bounties were put on US troops, we would hit back



Tax case will probably go back to Supreme Court The President will be speaking in Pennsylvania later today. The state is a key battleground state for the election.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by some 44,000 votes in a very tight race in 2016.





Pres. Trump is distancing himself from the Steve Bannon and his go fund a project to raise money for building the US Mexican wall. The indictment said that the "We Build the Wall" project defrauded donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for their own profit. The project collected over $25 million from private investors.