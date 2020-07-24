Pres. Trump: He "too often" regrets sending some tweets
Pres. Trump having a "come to Jesus" momentPres. Trump speaks an interview with barstool sports blog:
- China trade deal means less to him now after virus
- Japan has been ripping off US for years up over cars
and a remorseful comment:
- he "too often" regrets sending some tweets
Of course he does not define which tweets he regrets....
Meanwhile Trump's campaign manager Stepien comments to reporters:
- Trump to visit oil rig in Midland Texas next week
- Trump needs to take PA, Wisconsin or Michigan to win the election.
The poll news this week show that Pres. Trump trailed Biden Florida by 13% where he outvoted Hillary Clinton by 1.2% in 2016. A poll in Texas also had Biden leaving Trump by 1%. Trump defeated Clinton by 9% in 2016.
