Pres. Trump: He "too often" regrets sending some tweets

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump having a "come to Jesus" moment

 Pres. Trump speaks an interview with barstool sports blog:
  • China trade deal means less to him now after virus
  • Japan has been ripping off US for years up over cars
and a remorseful comment:
  • he "too often" regrets sending some tweets
Of course he does not define which tweets he regrets....

Meanwhile Trump's campaign manager Stepien comments to reporters:
  • Trump to visit oil rig in Midland Texas next week
  • Trump needs to take PA, Wisconsin or Michigan to win the election.
The poll news this week show that Pres. Trump trailed Biden Florida by 13% where he outvoted Hillary Clinton by 1.2% in 2016. A poll in Texas also had Biden leaving Trump by 1%. Trump defeated Clinton by 9% in 2016.  

Click HERE to watch clips of the interview with David Portnoy of the Barstool Sports BLOG. I hope he did not go into his cognitive test results story?

