Pres. Trump holds press conference. Watch it LIVE here.
Pres. Trump press conference:
Highlights:
- Has used Defense Production Act 78 times
- US to partner with McKesson on vaccine distribution
- Directed Treasury Sec. to send $3400 to all families of 4. The Dems are holding it up
- Ready to send rental assistance programs. Dems holding up
- Ready to sent $105B to states to open up schools. Dems are holding it up.
- Ready to send funds to states for fires and police. Dems are holding it up.
- He has not been told Russia's propose summit on Iran yet
- US wants to go through a system of trials on coronavirus vaccine
- Elderly, and nursing homes should receive vaccine 1st