Pres. Trump holds press conference. Watch it LIVE here.

Highlights:
  • Has used Defense Production Act 78 times
  • US to partner with McKesson on vaccine distribution
  • Directed Treasury Sec. to send $3400 to all families of 4. The Dems are holding it up
  • Ready to send rental assistance programs.  Dems holding up
  • Ready to sent $105B to states to open up schools. Dems are holding it up.
  • Ready to send funds to states for fires and police. Dems are holding it up.
  •  He has not been told Russia's propose summit on Iran yet
  • US wants to go through a system of trials on coronavirus vaccine
  • Elderly, and nursing homes should receive vaccine 1st

