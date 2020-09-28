Pres. Trump Press conference: Coronavirus testing strategy update

Pres. Trump speaks to press about the coronavirus testing strategy update and other matters



Earlier today the witness said that Pres. Trump was looking to send out millions of Covid rapid testing kits in an attempt to open up schools. 

Good idea. 

There will be other questions stimulus, taxes, maybe his request to have Biden drug tested, the debate tomorrow. 

Highlights of prepared remarks:

  • To distribute 150M Abbott virus tests
  • 50M to protect most vulnerable  
  • 100M to states and territories to open schools as fast as they can.  
  • Allocation is based strictly on population. 6.5M will be sent out this week.
