President Trump didn’t disclose positive test result for Covid-19 on Thursday

The Wall Street Journal with the timeline of discovery of Trump's infection with coronavirus 

The Journal citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".
  • President Trump didn’t disclose a positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19 on Thursday while awaiting the findings from a more thorough coronavirus screening
  • Under White House protocols, the more reliable test that screens a specimen from deeper in the nasal passage is administered only after a rapid test shows a positive reading. Based on people familiar with the matter, the president's tests followed that protocol.
  1. He got a rapid test, positive.
  2. A more reliable test was then administered and also returned positive.
  3. That's when he publicly announced the result. 
Did he do the right thing? I imagine answers will be coloured by people's political leanings. Anyone out there with a non-biased opinion though? 

Here, in my local jurisdiction, the protocol to follow is once you have a test you must isolate awaiting the result. 
  
