President Trump didn’t disclose positive test result for Covid-19 on Thursday
The Wall Street Journal with the timeline of discovery of Trump's infection with coronavirus
The Journal citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".
- President Trump didn’t disclose a positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19 on Thursday while awaiting the findings from a more thorough coronavirus screening
- Under White House protocols, the more reliable test that screens a specimen from deeper in the nasal passage is administered only after a rapid test shows a positive reading. Based on people familiar with the matter, the president's tests followed that protocol.
Here is the link to the Journal piece if you'd like further (may be gated).
I bolded the part about the Prez following protocol.
Long story short is
- He got a rapid test, positive.
- A more reliable test was then administered and also returned positive.
- That's when he publicly announced the result.
Did he do the right thing? I imagine answers will be coloured by people's political leanings. Anyone out there with a non-biased opinion though?
Here, in my local jurisdiction, the protocol to follow is once you have a test you must isolate awaiting the result.