President Trump didn’t disclose positive test result for Covid-19 on Thursday

The Wall Street Journal with the timeline of discovery of Trump's infection with coronavirus

The Journal citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".

President Trump didn’t disclose a positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19 on Thursday while awaiting the findings from a more thorough coronavirus screening

Under White House protocols, the more reliable test that screens a specimen from deeper in the nasal passage is administered only after a rapid test shows a positive reading. Based on people familiar with the matter, the president's tests followed that protocol.





I bolded the part about the Prez following protocol.

Long story short is

He got a rapid test, positive. A more reliable test was then administered and also returned positive. That's when he publicly announced the result.

Did he do the right thing? I imagine answers will be coloured by people's political leanings. Anyone out there with a non-biased opinion though?





Here, in my local jurisdiction, the protocol to follow is once you have a test you must isolate awaiting the result.