Quelle surprise? Barnier disappointed by this week's Brexit progress
Little progress, via Reuters
- Little time left to conclude Brexit talks
- Talks did not move swiftly this week
- No cherry picking of single market access
- Any trade agreement must go hand in hand with fair standards on level playing field
- Still no willingness on UK side to take on board EU priorities.
- Why should we give UK road transport firms access to our roads and single market if they are not bound by same rules on safety and standards
- Need for level playing field is not going to go away even if UK wants low quality agreement on goods and services only
- non-negotiable condition is level playing field to grant UK access to single market
- Agreement at this stage seems unlikely
- very concerned about state of play in negotiations
