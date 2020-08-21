Quelle surprise? Barnier disappointed by this week's Brexit progress

Little progress, via Reuters

  • Little time left to conclude Brexit talks
  • Talks did not move swiftly this week
  • No cherry picking of single market access
  • Any trade agreement must go hand in hand with fair standards on level playing field
  • Still no willingness on UK side to take on board EU priorities. 
  • Why should we give UK road transport firms access to our roads and single market if they are not bound by same rules on safety and standards
  • Need for level playing field is not going to go away even if UK wants low quality agreement on goods and services only
  • non-negotiable condition is level playing field to grant UK access to single market
  • Agreement at this stage seems unlikely 
  • very concerned about state of play in negotiations

 
