Quick look at markets as we start the session with a risk off footing.

What's the mood music?

A less positive risk tone, leaning risk off. The fears of inflation, supply chain disruption, Evergrande coupon misses, the energy crisis, slowing growth and China state intervention is weighing on sentiment. Welcome to the wall of worry!





Hang Seng down -1.02%.ASX down -0.47% and Nikkei down nearly 1%. US futures pressured and antipodeans weaker with safe havens CHF, JPY and USD finding some bids.





Dr Copper gives his verdict pulling back from the test of the daily trendline marked. Oh boy, buckle your seatbelts. It could be a bumpy ride with any of the risk stories above prone to breaking...











