Quick trip lower for European equities as volatility kicks in

European equities move lower to start the session

Well, that didn't take long. The DAX is now down by over 1% on the session after having started with around nearly 1% gains earlier at the open.





In this kind of market environment, these 1-2% swings can come pretty often and especially as we begin the week and investors are still in search for a clear theme in the market.





Elsewhere, the dollar is still keeping firm in the currencies space but not really pushing the agenda since Asia Pacific trading. USD/JPY continues to hug the 108.00 level after a brief move higher towards 108.17 earlier.



