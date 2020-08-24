Reasons for more EURCHF downside

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

via Bloomberg


An article from Bloomberg just out supports the same outllook seeing downside ahead for the EURCHF. Here is the rationale:

1. Recent EURCHF highs were hit in early June on the European recovery program. Recent price has been ranging
2. European COVID-19 cases are edging higher. 
3. Seasonal factors (cold climate, less ventilation) make a spread of COVID-19 likely in Europe. 
 
via Bloomberg

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose