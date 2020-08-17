Reminder: Brexit negotiations start up again this week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But don't expect much before Friday

Brexit
The usual round of negotiations will start off with tomorrow's dinner, before getting into more serious talks on Wednesday and Thursday. Both sides will wrap things up on Friday before we are likely to hear from Barnier and Frost once again via their respective pressers.

Just a heads up for pound traders in case there is anything relevant during the week. If you're interested, you can check out the timetable from last week's post here.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose