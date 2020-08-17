Reminder: Brexit negotiations start up again this week
But don't expect much before Friday
The usual round of negotiations will start off with tomorrow's dinner, before getting into more serious talks on Wednesday and Thursday. Both sides will wrap things up on Friday before we are likely to hear from Barnier and Frost once again via their respective pressers.
Just a heads up for pound traders in case there is anything relevant during the week. If you're interested, you can check out the timetable from last week's post here.