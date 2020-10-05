Reminder - China is closed again today, markets there reopen on Friday (Asia time)

A reminder only, China is out for the long Golden Week holiday 

Will return on Friday October 9 local time
Until then there are no daily onshore yuan mid-rate settings.

The yuan has edged a little higher since Monday after its big gains of recent weeks, offshore yuan chart below:
Meanwhile, S&P futures have lost their earlier gains. AUD, GBP, EUR all just a touch off their highs against the USD now also. The Trump media event (leaving hospital) seems to have been the high point so far for the session. 



