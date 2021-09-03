Reminder: Monday is a holiday in the US and Canada

It's Labor day (and next Tuesday will be a slow one as well)







Look for trading to thin out early today with the US and Canada headed for a long weekend.





The New York Stock Exchange is closed Monday while here's a look at the CME schedule:





In the bond market, SIFMA didn't recommend an early close today.







Note that Tuesday's economic calendar is also remarkably thin for the US and Canada.





In Canada, the TSX is closed and FX desks will be lightly staffed. The BOC decision is Wednesday.

