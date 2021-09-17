Reminder: Quadruple witching is on the cards today
That might keep trading sentiment more messy before the weekend
The expiration of the options tends to draw about some volatility and amid the rocky sessions in US trading this week, the flows today may exacerbate any movement.
Adam pointed out that US stocks tend to see some heavy selling after the open only for dip buyers to make their case late on. I'm not too sure the latter may see appetite on a day like this but the trend this week is something to take note of at least, especially the former.