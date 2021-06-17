Reports that Chinese apps could face subpoenas, or even bans, under a Biden executive order

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report, citing unnamed sources 

Biden's executive order would likely require some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the U.S. market
  • U.S. Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information about certain smartphone, tablet and desktop computer software applications. Then the agency may either negotiate conditions for their use in the United States or ban the apps, according to people familiar with the matter.

--
Biden's June 9 order replaced President Donald Trump's 2020 bans against the popular Chinese applications WeChat and Ltd's TikTok, bans subsequently overturned by US courts. 

