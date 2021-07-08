Risk aversion stays the course so far on the session

Equities being hammered across the board

S&P 500 futures are now down 1.5% and that is putting pressure on risk trades on the day, with commodity currencies bearing the brunt in the FX space.





USD/CAD is now stretching gains further to 1.2590 as the pair looks towards the April highs as well as the 200-day moving average in the region of 1.2630-50.









Elsewhere, USD/JPY has fallen below 110.00 to 109.80 while the aussie and kiwi are down 0.8% and 1.0% respectively against the greenback.





AUD/USD is pushed to 0.7420 - its lowest levels this year - as further support is only seen closer towards 0.7400 and then 0.7379.





European indices are also suffering with the Italian FTSE MIB and Spanish IBEX both down over 2% - set for their worst daily drop since April.