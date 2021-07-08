Risk aversion stays the course so far on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Equities being hammered across the board

S&P 500 futures are now down 1.5% and that is putting pressure on risk trades on the day, with commodity currencies bearing the brunt in the FX space.

USD/CAD is now stretching gains further to 1.2590 as the pair looks towards the April highs as well as the 200-day moving average in the region of 1.2630-50.

USD/CAD D1 08-07
Elsewhere, USD/JPY has fallen below 110.00 to 109.80 while the aussie and kiwi are down 0.8% and 1.0% respectively against the greenback.

AUD/USD is pushed to 0.7420 - its lowest levels this year - as further support is only seen closer towards 0.7400 and then 0.7379.

European indices are also suffering with the Italian FTSE MIB and Spanish IBEX both down over 2% - set for their worst daily drop since April.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose