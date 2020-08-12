Risk picks up a little to start the session

S&P 500 futures up by nearly 0.5%

That is seeing the dollar trim some of its advance as we also see precious metals cut losses on the day. Gold is back near $1,900 after an earlier fall to a low $1,863.





That said, the moves among major currencies are still leaving a lot to be desired with EUR/USD only moving from 1.1720 to 1.1730 and cable inching a tad higher from 1.3030 to 1.3040-50 currently. AUD/USD is also seen at 0.7125 from around 0.7110-15 earlier.





Despite the slight nudge higher in US futures, it is too early in the day to really draw any conclusions from this. For now, it is leading to some light moves but there really isn't anything beyond that at this stage.



