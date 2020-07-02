Risk stays more positive ahead of North American trading

European equities and US futures are higher as focus turns towards the non-farm payrolls report later today

European equities are maintaining gains of over 1% for the most part, with the DAX up by 1.6% currently as investors are keeping more optimistic to start the day. The UK FTSE is lagging a little - due to the stronger pound - but is also up by 0.5%.





Meanwhile, US futures are also tracking higher by about 0.5% to 0.8% but is slightly off earlier highs during the session. That said, the overall mood is still tilted towards the positive side of things as we await the US non-farm payrolls report later.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are lagging behind with the likes of the pound and kiwi leading the way. Cable is keeping firmer above 1.2500 and is close to testing the highs last week around the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.2532:









The pair is also keeping a move back above its 100-day moving average @ 1.2462 for now.





Just be reminded that the US will be off for a long weekend after today in observance of the 4th of July holiday break. The fixed income and money markets will close today but stocks will trade as per normal trading hours in the session ahead.



