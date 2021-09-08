Risk tones start to shift towards being more defensive to start the session

Not a good early look for risk sentiment

The aussie and kiwi are dragged down to the lows for the day now, with the loonie also slightly pressured against the dollar to start European trading.





AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.7364 while USD/CAD is up 0.2% to 1.2675 currently.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields have also fallen from near 1.37% to 1.35% now and that is weighing a little on USD/JPY as the pair falls from 110.44 to 110.27.





Adding to that is a softer open for European stocks with US futures also nudging towards the lower side as things get underway on the session.





There aren't any immediate headlines for the slight shift in sentiment but it perhaps may be a cumulative thing considering the sour mood in cryptos, delta variant concerns, dovish-like taper messages from central banks, frothy levels in equities, and China worries.