Russia president Putin says have approved first Russian-produced coronavirus vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Putin says that his daughter has been vaccinated from the coronavirus

Putin
  • Says that Russian health ministry has approved coronavirus vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute
  • Says hopes Russia will start mass production of coronavirus vaccine
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Take what you will and believe what you want from the headlines above, but this may lay the groundwork for other countries to start prepping their own "breakthroughs" sooner rather than later. As with everything related to the pandemic thus far, all it takes is for one country to set a precedent and the others will take that as an opportunity to follow.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose