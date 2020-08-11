Russia president Putin says have approved first Russian-produced coronavirus vaccine

Putin says that his daughter has been vaccinated from the coronavirus





Says that Russian health ministry has approved coronavirus vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute

Says hopes Russia will start mass production of coronavirus vaccine

Take what you will and believe what you want from the headlines above, but this may lay the groundwork for other countries to start prepping their own "breakthroughs" sooner rather than later. As with everything related to the pandemic thus far, all it takes is for one country to set a precedent and the others will take that as an opportunity to follow.



