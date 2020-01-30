Russia reportedly to temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals

RIA reports, citing the Russian foreign ministry





Yet another heightened security measure being undertaken from a government/country in relation to the new coronavirus outbreak. Although the virus itself is not seen to be as deadly as SARS for now, it is still proving to be quite highly contagious.







And the fact that there is still so little known about how the situation is going to develop and that governments/countries are taking such heightened precautions, is continuing to make markets feel very uneasy about the whole thing.

The temporary restriction will go into place starting from today, 30 January.