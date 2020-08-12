Russia says first batch of coronavirus vaccine expected within two weeks

The vaccine clinical test results will also be published in that time frame

This according to Russian health minister, Mikhail Murashko. On the headline, I reckon he is referring to mass production. It'll be interesting to see how this pans out over the coming months and how it will impact other countries to produce "breakthroughs".

Meanwhile, the country itself just reported another 5,102 new virus cases and that sees the total confirmed cases exceeding 900,000 (~180,000 active cases). Another 129 deaths were also reported, bringing the tally on that front to 15,260 persons.



