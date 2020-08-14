Russia to publish coronavirus vaccine trials data in the coming days - local media

TASS reports on the matter, citing the Russian health minister

There is plenty of skepticism surrounding Russia's coronavirus "vaccine", as there isn't any solid evidence presented as of yet besides backing from the government and Putin.





Reports that the country's leading respiratory doctor has quit the health ministry's ethics council because of the vaccine endorsement also raises more questions.





But considering how much reputation and political risk is at stake, you can bet that these clinical trials data will be supportive of what Putin has touted so far.





As for the truth of the situation, it is debatable but I'm not buying into the story thus far. But markets may run on anything these days, so that is something we have to accept.