Russian gas giant Gazprom has started to move away from the US dollar to China's yuan
Gazprom Neft is the oil arm of Russia's Gazprom, its CEO has said its begun to move away from the U.S. dollar to China's yuan in settlements for fuelling planes in China
Gazprom Neft's CEO Alexander Dyukov.
- deal has been reached with China's national jet fuel operator
- "We start from September and may switch to all the settlements on jet fuel to yuan"
- also said that Chinese airlines in Russian airports may soon make their payments for buying fuel in Russian roubles
Info via Reuters.
---
