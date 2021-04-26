Sanofi says it is to help Moderna manufacture up to 200 million vaccine doses in the US from September

Sanofi says it would help to supply up 200 million doses of Moderna vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey

This is Sanofi's third such deal, which will see them fill and pack millions of Moderna vaccine doses from September to help meet demand for the latter. In January, Sanofi made a similar deal with Pfizer and BioNTech and in February, they also pledged something similar to Johnson & Johnson for their respective vaccine productions.





Either way, it is more good news for the vaccine optimism in 2H 2021.