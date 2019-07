Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2019





Prior +0.5%

CPI +1.6% y/y

Prior +1.8%

The annual headline reading shows a bit of a slowdown in inflationary pressures and the core reading reaffirms that as well. Core inflation slipped from +1.7% y/y in June to +1.6% y/y in July but remains rather steady after the drop in May so that's a positive takeaway.





EUR/USD holds steady still at 1.1135, a little lower but trapped in a narrow range so far today.