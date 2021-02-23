Schumer says stimulus package will be done before March 14

The money is coming

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package:





"We are on track to get this bill done and get it on the president's desk before" unemployment benefits expire on March 14. "We're going to meet that deadline."



The question is: How watered down will it be by the time it gets to Biden. In any case, that's going to lead to some powerful data in March/April and then further out as vaccine rollout continues.





Schumer says he told Senate Democratic committee chairs today to craft "a legislative package to out-compete China and create new American jobs."







Then it will be onto a $3 trillion infrastructure package late in the year.

