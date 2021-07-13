SCMP - China should increase fiscal spending to further support its economy

A piece in the South China Morning Post ahead of the release of Chinese Q2 GDP data later this week (Thursday).

The article cites a number of analysts recommending more fiscal action to boost the economy, where momentum is sagging after its emergence from the pandemic:

"China's fast economic momentum since last year after successfully containing the local spread of Covid-19 may gradually lose steam"

"One of the key issues for the second half is how supportive the government policies will become after realising the possible economic slowdown down the road."





We already got a stimulus move from the People's Bank of China last week with the cut to reserve requirement (the RRR).



