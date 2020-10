The Sun newspaper reports on the matter

Says that sources at the NHS have told the news outlet to expect a 'circuit breaker' stay-at-home order for the whole of Scotland starting from 1800 GMT on Friday. Adding that the mini lockdown is expected to last for two weeks.





This comes after another 697 new cases reported yesterday in the country, with 12.8% of people tested producing a positive result.





*chart updated until 4 October midday