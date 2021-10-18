SEC will release a 'meme stock frenzy' report today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Report from Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino

This will be a good read:

BREAKING- @SECGov and @GaryGensler issue "Meme Stock" frenzy report that is set to be officially released at 430pm edt I'll have some details as I get them $GME$AMC

SCOOP-in @SECGov Meme Stock report the commission takes a shot at payment for order flow and lack of disclosure to retail trading setting the stage @GaryGensler to regulate the practice $GME$AMC
It sounds like the days of payment for order flow are over. That's not great news for Robinhood.

