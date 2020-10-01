Senate Majority Leader McConnell: He'd like another rescue package

That's a positive comment

Senate Majority Leader McConnell told reporters:



He like another rescue package

And then adds (sarcastically?????)

He wishes stimulus negotiators well ("Good luck....." as in "Gook luck making any progress").

I am reading between the lines, but would not be surprised....









Meanwhile stocks remain positive:

S&P index is up 20.78 points or 0.62% at 3383.63



NASDAQ index is up 115 points or 1.03% at 11283.55



Dow is up 152 points or 0.55% at 27934.30

As reported earlier by Adam, the rumor is that Pelosi Mnuchin will speak at 1 PM.