Senate Majority Leader Schumer: Infrastructure discussions progressing

Sen. Romney also commenting

The Senate Majority Leader Schumer is speaking at a news conference and says:
  • infrastructure discussions progressing on to tracks
  • will meet with Senate budget committee Democrats
  • plan should include bold action on climate
  • Hopes to get budget resolution/infrastructure vote by July
  • says infrastructure plan does not do enough on addressing climate change
  • many in his caucus think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but doesn't do enough
  • bipartisan infrastructure will not include enough for human infrastructure
Sen Romney is also speaking and said:
  • He is very optimistic you will get at least 10 Republicans to support the infrastructure plan

