Senate Majority Leader Schumer: Infrastructure discussions progressing
Sen. Romney also commenting
The Senate Majority Leader Schumer is speaking at a news conference and says:
- infrastructure discussions progressing on to tracks
- will meet with Senate budget committee Democrats
- plan should include bold action on climate
- Hopes to get budget resolution/infrastructure vote by July
- says infrastructure plan does not do enough on addressing climate change
- many in his caucus think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but doesn't do enough
- bipartisan infrastructure will not include enough for human infrastructure
Sen Romney is also speaking and said:
- He is very optimistic you will get at least 10 Republicans to support the infrastructure plan