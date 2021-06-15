Senate Majority Leader Schumer: Infrastructure discussions progressing

Sen. Romney also commenting

The Senate Majority Leader Schumer is speaking at a news conference and says:

infrastructure discussions progressing on to tracks



will meet with Senate budget committee Democrats



plan should include bold action on climate



Hopes to get budget resolution/infrastructure vote by July

says infrastructure plan does not do enough on addressing climate change



many in his caucus think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but doesn't do enough



bipartisan infrastructure will not include enough for human infrastructure

Sen Romney is also speaking and said: