Sentiment supported on positive Pfizer vaccine news
Sentiment positive to start Friday, one shot or two madam?
If you are just joining us the mood is positive on the back of the Pfizer news reported that it is ready to seek regulatory review in October. Equity futures are higher, yields lower, and Copper and oil higher.
The Pfizer news is also seeing the dollar weaken. The NZD has less gains against the USD after the RBNZ's chief economist sang the praises of negative interest rates as a boost for the New Zealand economy.
All eyes will now be on the European PMI's starting with the French data out first at 0815 BST (0715GMT).