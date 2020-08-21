Sentiment supported on positive Pfizer vaccine news

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Sentiment positive to start Friday, one shot or two madam?

If you are just joining us the mood is positive on the back of the Pfizer news reported that it is ready to seek regulatory review in October. Equity futures are higher, yields lower, and Copper and oil higher.


All eyes will now be on the European PMI's starting with the French data out first at 0815 BST (0715GMT). 


