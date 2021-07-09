A Lithuanian Olympics athlete reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo

And so it begins

A Lithuanian athlete is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Japanese capital, with reports also leaking that a member of Israel's Olympics team has also tested positive upon arrival in Tokyo for the games.





With Tokyo undergoing a state of emergency, the Olympics will take place without spectators but it is regrettable to see that athletes are contracting the virus as well; even if it may have been due to the travel journey itself.





The Olympics will take place starting from 23 July and this arguably won't be the last cases we hear involving athletes/teams contracting the virus.